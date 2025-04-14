MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

