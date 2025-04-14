M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.
M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 870,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a one year low of $136.18 and a one year high of $225.70.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
