M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 870,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a one year low of $136.18 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

