Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.06% of Mplx worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,506,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 5,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mplx

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

