Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 61,668,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 246,785,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

