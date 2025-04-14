MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in MongoDB by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $387.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

