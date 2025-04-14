Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $66.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

