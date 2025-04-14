Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 84.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

