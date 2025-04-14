Miller Investment Management LP Has $59.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $59,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

