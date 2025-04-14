Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

