Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,890,187.04. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

