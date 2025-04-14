MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $12.89. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 95,946 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
