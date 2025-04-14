Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $16.25. Metsera shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 508,151 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Metsera alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSR

Metsera Stock Up 35.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter.

About Metsera

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.