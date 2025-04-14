MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,996.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,036.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,957.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.