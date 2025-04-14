Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 107,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.