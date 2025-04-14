Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 107,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

