MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.93. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 13,434 shares.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -4.70.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
