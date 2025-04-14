Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $299,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 151,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

