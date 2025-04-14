Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $234,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

