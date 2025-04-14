Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 1,022 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

