Marriott International’s (MAR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $313.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $225.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $269.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

