Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,769.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,855.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,746.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

