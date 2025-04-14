Mariner LLC Sells 12,848 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $103,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $89.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

