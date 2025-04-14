Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $328,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 585.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

