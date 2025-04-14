Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $161.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

