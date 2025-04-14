Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) versus Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Critical Comparison

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $180.13 million 39.03 -$373.63 million ($22.11) -14.40 Pliant Therapeutics $1.58 million 52.01 -$161.34 million ($3.47) -0.39

Pliant Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pliant Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1 1 7 1 2.80 Pliant Therapeutics 0 12 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $378.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 891.99%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.78% -53.25% Pliant Therapeutics N/A -48.91% -41.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, an oral, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

