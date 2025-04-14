Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,707 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

