Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,659,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

