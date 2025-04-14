LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.56% of RBB Bancorp worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 551,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,748.53. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,924 shares of company stock worth $171,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

