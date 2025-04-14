LSV Asset Management Sells 6,600 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

