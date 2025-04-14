LSV Asset Management Sells 6,100 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,525,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 279,822 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.