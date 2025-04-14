LSV Asset Management Sells 12,446 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 153.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 213,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $957.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

