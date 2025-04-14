LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of SK Telecom worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SKM opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

