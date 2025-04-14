LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 565,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

