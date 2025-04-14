LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.14% of Northrim BanCorp worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,827.62. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price objective for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NRIM opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

