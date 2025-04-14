LSV Asset Management Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,886 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of The GEO Group worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,919,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

