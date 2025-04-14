LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Karat Packaging worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair lowered Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

KRT stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.81%.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

