Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $120,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day moving average of $254.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.