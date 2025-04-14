LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 1,008.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 964,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 192,955 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after buying an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,678,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $416,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,186.92. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

