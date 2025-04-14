Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Linkage Global Price Performance

Shares of Linkage Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 6,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,651. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkage Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,372 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

