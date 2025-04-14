Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,704.05. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $122,142.40.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

