Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $106,746.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,704.05. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life360 alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $122,142.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $131,951.04.

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.