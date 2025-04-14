Legal & General Group Plc Sells 830,726 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 830,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin Resources worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $17.89 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

