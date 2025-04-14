Legal & General Group Plc Sells 44,012 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,012 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of EPR Properties worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

EPR opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

