Legal & General Group Plc Sells 32,906 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Elastic worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,852.68. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

