Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,941 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

ZWS stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

