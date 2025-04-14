Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 261 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

JLL stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day moving average of $261.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

