Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $21,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,344,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total value of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

