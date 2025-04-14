Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419,664 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Match Group worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

