Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $200.20 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

