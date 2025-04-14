Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $85,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after acquiring an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BJ opened at $117.13 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.