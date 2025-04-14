Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225,007 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.