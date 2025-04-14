Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,330 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.41% of Novanta worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Novanta by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

NOVT stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

